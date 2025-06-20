“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is gearing up for a different kind of showdown this weekend — one that involves chicken fingers instead of steel chairs.

Fanatics Fest NYC has announced that the WWE star will be participating in a celebrity chicken finger eating contest as part of the festivities, taking place this Friday.

“Joey Chestnut is taking on the world in the ultimate chicken finger eating contest with Raising Canes,” Fanatics Fest confirmed via social media. “He’ll take on teams of athletes [and] celebrities, plus two lucky fans. Come hungry. Come loud. And come ready to witness chicken finger history – only at Fanatics Fest.”

The lineup features some star-studded competition. Mysterio will represent Team 3 alongside former NFL star Julian Edelman and two lucky fans. They’ll go head-to-head with Team 1’s Joey Chestnut — the world-renowned competitive eater — and Team 2’s lineup of DJ Khaled, Druski, Livvy Dunne, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

The contest is scheduled to go down on Friday, June 20 at 4:00 PM local time.