Dominik Mysterio has several championships in his sights as he considers what could be next for him in WWE.

After losing the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano at TripleMania, Mysterio finds himself without a title. However, the Judgment Day member isn’t ruling out pursuing championship gold again, including a potential run in WWE’s tag team division.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Mysterio discussed his options, including possible challenges against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

“There’s a lot of things I’d like to get done,” Mysterio said. “I got some beef with [world heavyweight champion] Roman [Reigns] kind of. He tried to throw me out of the ring and end my career one time. Sami Zayn, on the other hand, we’ve got a lot of history with Sami and Kevin [Owens] in The Judgment Day, so maybe there’s something over there with the WWE title on the line.”

Mysterio also expressed interest in reclaiming the Intercontinental Championship or teaming with fellow Judgment Day member JD McDonagh to pursue the WWE Tag Team Titles.

“Maybe I want my IC title back. Maybe I wanna go for the tag titles with JD, get him some gold too. Who knows? There’s a lot of things I’d like to get done, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”

While Mysterio has yet to commit to a specific championship pursuit, he made it clear that he has no shortage of potential goals moving forward.