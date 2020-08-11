Dominik Mysterio Signs WWE Contract on RAW, Change Made to His SummerSlam Match

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WWE SummerSlam and Mysterio will be able to use weapons.

Tonight’s RAW episode opened with Dominik and Rollins signing their contract for SummerSlam. Dominik also signed his contract to officially become a WWE Superstar. Rollins noted that Dominik can bring any weapon he wants to the match so there will be no excuse from the Mysterio family when Rollins ends his career.

While WWE has not announced an official stipulation for Mysterio vs. Rollins as of this writing, it was noted that Mysterio will be allowed to use weapons.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon.

Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with a few shots from tonight’s opening segment:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

Match will be confirmed if Asuka can defeat Bayley next Monday.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

Bayley will defend against the winner of next Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.