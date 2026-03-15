Dominik Mysterio had a rough night physically, but still managed to walk out with his championship intact.

The AAA Mega Champion appeared to suffer a deep cut to his head during his match against El Hijo del Vikingo at the AAA Rey de Reyes event. Early in the bout, Vikingo launched a chair that struck Mysterio in the head, sending him crashing to the mat.

Mysterio immediately clutched his head as the referee rushed over to check on him following the impact.

Despite the scare, Mysterio continued the match and later shared the aftermath online Saturday night, posting a photo to social media that showed the apparent cut from the chair shot.

The high-stakes match also carried major stipulations for both competitors.

If Vikingo had lost, he would no longer be able to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship again as long as Mysterio remains the titleholder. On the other side, a loss would have forced Mysterio to leave AAA permanently.

In the end, Mysterio managed to secure the victory over Vikingo to retain the title.

The closing moments featured outside interference as Omos attempted to get involved, but Mini Vikingo stepped in to neutralize the situation, helping Mysterio fend off the distraction and secure the win.

It was a chaotic finish to an already intense match.