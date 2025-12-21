Dominik Mysterio appears to be dealing with a potentially significant injury coming out of the weekend.

Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury near the end of Saturday’s AAA Guerra de Titanes main event in Guadalajara.

The bout saw Dominik team with El Grande Americano against his father Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com detailed the moment the injury occurred, writing the following:

“Dom injured his shoulder taking the DDT from his dad near the end of tonight’s main event. Based on how he landed, my presumption is it’s likely a shoulder separation, which depending on the severity could be a short-term injury, or worst case scenario surgery. But we won’t know anything until he gets evaluated. He could barely use the arm at all.”

The match finish featured several moving parts.

Penta tried to stop Americano from using a foreign object. Instead, Penta concealed the object in his mask and took out Dominik with a headbutt.

At the same time, Fenix wiped out Americano on the floor with a dive.

Rey Mysterio then hit the 619 and pinned his son to secure the win.

A tense scene followed the bell.

Dominik shoved Americano before walking to the back on his own, clearly frustrated. Americano appeared confused by the exchange but eventually shook hands with Rey Mysterio before exiting the ring.

All eyes now turn to Dominik’s medical evaluation, which will determine the severity of the injury and how much time, if any, he could miss.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Dominik Mysterio’s injury status continue to surface.