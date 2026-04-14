Dominik Mysterio took part in a full photo shoot and in-depth interview for PAPER Magazine.

During the discussion, “Dirty” Dom spoke about life with Liv Morgan in WWE as of late, his past run with Rhea Ripley, WWE putting so much trust in him this early into his career and more.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

What’s life like with Liv Morgan?

Man, she’s the absolute best. She brings out the best in everybody because she’s always just so positive, very encouraging, honestly, just a joy to be around and absolutely blessed to be able to work with her. I started off with Rhea Ripley, went on to Liv Morgan. Two of the best of the best. Honestly, I can’t say enough good things about Liv, and I hope that we stay together. We work for a reason. There’s lots of gold around the Judgment Day, and it’s thanks to her.

Rhea Ripley didn’t seem to hold back a couple of years ago.

She did not hold back. I broke her heart for real, and she showed it and punched me right in the face. She gave me a straight-up black eye. I remember the following TV date, I came out and showed my eye, and it was, like, all bloodied up. I was like, damn, bro.

Are you surprised that you’ve been entrusted with so much responsibility early on in your career?

Yeah, that definitely surprised me. I didn’t expect it, and I didn’t know I had the company’s trust. I’m a soldier for the company when it comes to WWE. This is where I’ve been my whole life, since I was 8 years old. Not only that, but the people that I’ve wrestled, like Randy Orton’s first match back after back surgery. I was his first match back. And CM Punk. They trust me with guys like John Cena on his retirement tour and AJ Styles during SummerSlam, right before he took off. He retired that same year as well. Looking back at it now, it’s super cool and surreal to see that they trusted me with all these opportunities with such big names.

What type of headspace are you in before you go out there to meet the crowd and work a match?

There’s a lot of emotions that are constantly going through my head. I feel like the main one is just trying to stay composed, because there’s so much going on. We’re always live, and you’ve got to be on your A game. It’s a live show where anything can happen. You know, it happened to me a couple of months ago. I hurt my shoulder at a AAA show. They asked me if I wanted to stop, and I was like, “Man, just keep going.” If we stop right then and there, that ruins everything. That ruins the match, probably adds more time to wrestlers that were going out after us, and you don’t want to put that on them.