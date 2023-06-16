Dominik Mysterio loves the role he’s currently playing in WWE.

The Judgment Day member discussed this topic during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, where he states that this side of his persona was always hidden in him. Dominik adds that even when he was training to become a wrestler he would always play the heel as he didn’t think he could pull off being a permanent babyface like his father, Rey Mysterio.

I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this dick. Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time.

Dominik adds that he’s always had the desire to play the bad guy, as he grew up watching legends like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Jericho perfect that craft.

So when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So I trained, most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy. So it was always fun to kind of get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. RBIs is gonna be the one. I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that I grew up watching, that’s how I wanted to do it.

