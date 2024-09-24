An interesting twist has been announced for the WWE Women’s World Championship showdown between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at the next WWE premium live event.
During the Monday, September 23 episode of WWE Raw from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will be behind bars, locked inside of a shark cage hanging above the ring during the Ripley-Morgan title tilt at WWE Bad Blood 2024.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
