Dominik Mysterio has been taking shots at CM Punk since Punk’s return to WWE, with Punk firing back by calling Mysterio a “lil b*tch” on social media.

The back-and-forth continued when Mysterio was asked for his thoughts on Punk during an appearance on “Treasure Hunting with Moses The Jeweler” podcast. Mysterio’s comments made it clear that he isn’t a fan of Punk. He said,

“I don’t like CM Punk. He’s old and beat up. If I keep going, I’ll get in trouble because I don’t like CM Punk. I got someone over here to keep me in line. If I say anything out of line, I’m gonna get in trouble right here. But f**k CM Punk.”

Triple H recently took to Twitter to invite comedian Andrew Schulz back to WWE. You can check out his tweet below:

Let me know when… I know a guy https://t.co/ej6XVTbMBI — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2025

Grayson Waller is the featured guest on the latest edition of Scarlett and Shotzi’s ‘Chamber of Horrors’ YouTube series. You can check that out below:

“On this episode of Chamber of Horrors, we invited Grayson Waller out for what he thought was a fun night with the girls. Instead? He got dragged into one of the most haunted places in America, Franklin Castle in Cleveland, Ohio. What started as a casual ghost hunt turned into full blown chaos when we caught a ghost’s face in a mirror. Between the dark energy, unexplained sounds, and a surprise appearance from Karrion Kross, Grayson’s night spiraled fast. He came for the vibes. He left with the chills.”

You can check out the latest edition of “The Nikki & Brie Show” below:

You can check out Logan Paul’s latest vlog below:

And finally, you can check out a new WWE 2K25 trailer below: