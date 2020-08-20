Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio recently spoke with ESPN’s Michael Wonsover to promote Dominik’s Street Fight in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

It was noted that Dominik will wrestle under his real name on Sunday, but father and son have talked about Dominik using the name “Prince Mysterio” in the future, once he receives more training.

Dominik already has “Prince Mysterio” gear and mask designed, but wants to hold off on debuting it at SummerSlam.

“We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It’s in his genes,” said Rey, whose mask and surname was passed down by his uncle. “I think we’re going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks.”

Dominik also commented on possibly wearing a mask.

“I’ve always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It’s important to keep that tradition going,” Dominik said. “Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly.”

Rollins was also interviewed by ESPN and revealed that he picked Dominik to be his opponent for SummerSlam.

The article noted how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was given a list of potential opponents for SummerSlam 2002, and he picked the debuting Mysterio as he wanted to take a crack at the newly-signed former WCW high-flyer. Rollins said he was given the same opportunity as Angle, and he told WWE officials he wanted Dominik at the biggest event of the summer.

“Everyone was kind of leaning towards the idea of Dominik,” Rollins said. “I didn’t even think twice about it. I think it’s a sign of good faith that the company, the people in charge, felt like I was capable of giving this kid his first match on a huge platform.”

