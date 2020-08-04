Dominik Mysterio to Wrestle at WWE SummerSlam After Angle on RAW

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WWE SummerSlam.
Tonight’s RAW saw Dominik issue a challenge to Rollins for the big event on August 23. Rollins later came out to address the challenge, but first bullied Tom Phillips in a quick ringside angle that saw Samoa Joe get in Rollins’ face and threaten him. Dominik ended up attacking from behind and taking out Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick. He went on to hit a 619 on Rollins and then a flying crossbody on both of the heels. A furious Rollins would retreat to the stage to regroup, and then accept the challenge.
Rey Mysterio did not appear once again on RAW this week with his son. It was reported just a few weeks ago that Rey was still working without a WWE contract while they had him off TV to sell the eye injury suffered in the “Eye For An Eye” match at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view. It seems likely that Rey will be in his son’s corner at SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed.
Dominik has been training for a pro wrestling career since late January 2017. This will be his in-ring debut.
The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon.
Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with a few shots of Rollins and Dominik from tonight’s RAW at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
Match will be confirmed if Asuka can defeat Bayley next Monday.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
It's time to learn about the greater good.#WWERaw @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/zDMSd6Qvql
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins was NOT a fan of @TomPhillipsWWE cheering @35_Dominik on last week… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sFTujwbDxl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 4, 2020
The wrath of @SamoaJoe has been incurred.
Are he and @WWERollins about to square off on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/LyUXDnfGoS
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
.@WWERollins wanted to make @TomPhillipsWWE pay, but @SamoaJoe quickly made those plans go *poof*!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bXEZbJ4Knv
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
HERE COMES @35_Dominik AGAIN! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RdEklL5plq
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
619 de Dominik Mysterio!!!!! Estoy gritando en casa de felicidad!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iE4Kv9pn8h
— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) August 4, 2020
FIGHT ACCEPTED.@WWERollins has agreed to face @35_Dominik at #SummerSlam! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ASmgDrB7Dr
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
Following a brutal sneak attack, @WWERollins wants @35_Dominik
at #SummerSlam! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FspXrO4DUv
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
This is going to be a FIGHT at #SummerSlam.#WWERaw @WWERollins @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/u6dwosIEXh
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
