– Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to his “Papi,” late WWE Hall of Fame legend Eddie Guerrero, after successfully defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Octagon Jr. at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 special event over the weekend. Dom-Dom shared a photo on his official X account that shows him visiting the grave of Eddie Guerrero.

– Rumors have been circulating in recent days and weeks regarding longtime Limp Bizkit front-man Fred Durst being interested in creating a special theme song for rising WWE Superstar Bron Breakker. Durst addressed the rumors on social media writing, “Word has spread and the rumor has me ready to make it a reality. LET’S F’N MAKE’M BOUNCE!”

– As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was backstage at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show on Saturday in Los Angeles, CA. With that in mind, WWE decided to take a look at the post-retirement appearances made by “The Dead Man” in a new installment of their digital series, “WWE Playlist.”