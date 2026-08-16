AAA has confirmed when Dominik Mysterio will defend the AAA Mega Championship against El Grande Americano at Triplemania 34.

During the August 15 episode of AAA on Fox, it was announced that Mysterio will defend his title against El Grande Americano on Night Two of Triplemania 34 on September 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

El Grande Americano, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, previously played a key role in helping Mysterio capture the AAA Mega Championship. Their alliance later fell apart when Mysterio turned his back on Americano and left him to lose against Perros del Mal.

That led to AAA announcing a Mega Championship match between the two for Triplemania 34, though it had not previously been confirmed which night would feature the bout.

Mysterio and Americano also got into a brawl during Saturday’s AAA on Fox episode, with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio eventually stepping in to separate the two.

Triplemania 34 will be held across two nights. Night One takes place September 11 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, while Night Two is scheduled for September 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.