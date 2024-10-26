“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with MMA personality The Schmo for an interview.

During the discussion, The Judgment Day member and WWE Superstar was asked about the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match on Netflix on November 15.

While talking about the bout, Dom-Dom spoke about wanting to form the most-hated tag-team in WWE history with Jake’s brother, Logan Paul.

“Man, that’s a tough one. I’m a fan of the Paul brothers, I did Logan’s podcast,” Dom said. “I’d love to be in a tag team with Logan one day because we’d be the most hated tag team.”

Regarding Tyson vs. Paul on 11/15, Dom added, “I’ve met Jake a couple of times. But, at the end of the day, you can’t count out Tyson. Tyson is one of the greatest of all time if not the greatest. I’m really 50-50 on this one. If I had to pick one, I’d pick myself.”

