Dominik Mysterio is ready to ascend to the next level by wrestling his father, the great Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day member discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he called out the lucha-libre legend for being a coward, later adding that his father used to discipline him when he was young but won’t touch him now because he’s bigger than him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says a matchup with Rey at Mania would be a full story moment:

I think it would definitely be a full story moment, I just don’t know if he’d do it man. I don’t know if he has it in him to put his hands on me. Yeah, he would do it when I was a kid. He’d be more than happy to come home and put his hands on me and discipline me when I was a kid but now that I’m five, six inches taller than him, he doesn’t [want to].

Doesn’t think Rey has it in him to hit his son:

Is this not true? Is this not factual? He is 5”4, I am 6”1. I don’t know if he is scared of me, but he definitely doesn’t want any. Like I said, I’ve put my hands on him, I’ve 619ed him, I’ve thrown him against the post, I’ve betrayed him, I’ve ruined his holidays. I don’t know what else I can do at this point. I just don’t know if he has it in him to put his hands on me to be honest.

Whether he wants the match to happen:

I’d do it, I’d do it in a heartbeat.

Dominik and Rey have been at odds ever since last year’s Clash at the Castle premium live event. It was on that show that Dominik attacked his dad, and later joined the Judgment Day.

