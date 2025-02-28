The latest WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament kicked off today.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, WWE Speed on X returned with a new episode that featured the start of a new WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament for the men’s division.

In opening round action, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day defeated Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns via pinfall after a top-rope frog-splash.

With the win, Dom-Dom moves on to face the winner of the next first-round tourney tilt, which will see Ivar of The War Raiders go one-on-one against WWE NXT Superstar Yoshiki Inamura.

The winner of the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament will earn the next title shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

Watch the complete 2/28 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below. Also featured below are comments from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about today’s new episode.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday and Friday at 12/11c on X.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! It's @SuperChrisSabin vs. @DomMysterio35 to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jcho5AgaL9 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2025