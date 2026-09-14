Dominik Mysterio discussed the kind of WWE Champion he believes he would become during a new interview with Compas On The Beat. Mysterio said he would lean completely into the character traits that have made “Dirty Dom” one of WWE’s most polarizing performers.

“I don’t think anyone can [handle me as WWE Champion]. I would be absolutely despicable.”

“I would do dishonorable things, probably ruin my name and do everything possible to be the most degenerate person possible as the WWE Champion.”

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Source: Dominik Mysterio’s Compas On The Beat interview, via Fightful’s transcription.