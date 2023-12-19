Dominik Mysterio feels blessed to be competing in WWE.

The Judgment Day member spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The West Sport, where he stated that he’s ready for his star power to continue to shine.

I hope so. I’m a team player as far as the Judgment Day goes, so whatever is headed for us, I’m ready for it.

Dominik adds that he is incredibly blessed for the position he’s been put in, revealing that he’s currently in Australia with Rhea Ripley.

I’m just blessed I’m very blessed to be in this position I’m in, I’m having a lot of fun. No complaints here. I’m in Australia with Mami. I’ve never been here before, so the fact that I get to travel the world and do all these crazy and exciting things, it’s definitely a lot of fun.

It was reported yesterday that Dominik Mysterio had signed a new deal with WWE, with the early belief being that it was for five years. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)