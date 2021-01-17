Last night’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view saw AEW world champion Kenny Omega pin IMPACT world champion Rich Swann in his debut six-man tag matchup, which also had the Cleaner, who teamed up with the Good Brothers, rocking an original Bullet Club t-shirt.

Following the bout Omega’s right hand man Don Callis took to Twitter to comment on the historic win. He writes, “Yes Everyone…. the AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX just pinned the Impact World Champion @GottaGetSwann. We promised u history and the #InvisibleHand gave it to u #HardToKill.” He later adds, “Exactly according to plan. Years in the making. The insects make memories. We.Make.History.”

NJPW superstar and IWGP tag champion Tama Tonga, who has been quite vocal about Omega and the Good Brothers referencing themselves as Bullet Club since he was an OG member, tweeted out a gif of an angry face indicating that the tension is building up between the still exiting faction in Japan.

See both tweets below.