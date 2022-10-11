The Invisible Hand Don Callis recently appeared on Rock 95 for an interview about all things pro-wrestling, including what Callis thinks of the upcoming Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson ROH world title matchup happening on AEW Dynamite, and why he believes Jericho is one of the greatest of all time. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes there is a case to call Chris Jericho the greatest ever:

“Look, I’ve been friends with Chris Jericho for 32 years. That’s a long time. He’s one of my two or three best friends in the business, and maybe the world. So I have a lot of affection for Chris Jericho. I’ve made a lot of money off of Chris Jericho and with Chris Jericho. I think Chris Jericho, you can make an argument that if you take a career as a whole, I think you can make an argument that he truly is the goat. There’s certainly I can say never been anyone in the business like Chris Jericho who understood the business the way Chris Jericho does.”

How Bryan Danielson is flawless in the ring, adding that if he beats Jericho at his best he could take that title:

“Having said all of that, Bryan Danielson is just so flawless as a professional wrestler. There’s just nothing he does less than a nine out of ten. It’s tough when you’re in there with somebody like that, and it’s gonna be very interesting to see. Jericho has redefined what the Ring of Honor rules are, and I think he’s really brought some extra interest to Ring of Honor because if the tactics and the panache that he comes out. There’s no bigger celebrity in AEW than Chris Jericho. I think that’s great for Ring of Honor, and I think it’s gonna be great for Bryan Danielson. As great a wrestler as Danielson is, in my opinion, if you were to tell me what’s the cherry on top of his career, the cherry on top of his career would be beating Chris Jericho. Not just for the ROH Title, but beating Chris Jericho at a time when Chris Jericho is I think having the best career year that he’s ever had. This is the best I’ve ever seen Jericho. This is the best consistent performance over the course of ten or twelve months that I’ve ever seen from him or maybe anybody else, other than Kenny Omega.”

On the Jericho vs. Danielson match this Wednesday:

“So I think it’s gonna be a fantastic wrestling match. I think it’s gonna be great for both guys. Jericho gets to beat a guy who is a little younger, maybe has a little more buzz as a quote-on-quote wrestler. For Bryan Danielson, like I said, cherry on top of the career to pin Chris Jericho in Toronto. So I will be doing what I never do. I will be standing at the back of the arena watching that match because I wanna see it live.”

