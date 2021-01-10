IMPACT executive and manager to AEW world champion Don Callis recently spoke with TalkSport about NJPW superstar Kota Ibushi, and how he wants to see Ibushi defend his newly won IWGP Heavyweight championship against competitors from all over the world. He also talks about the possibility of Omega and Ibushi reuniting somewhere down the line. Highlights are below.

Calls out Ibushi:

What makes Kenny great isn’t just the athleticism, it’s his next level thinking. Kota Ibushi thinks in the IWGP bubble. It’s all he knows and all he’s ever known. In order for Kota Ibushi to truly evolve into the Kota Ibushi he can be, he needs to get on an airplane and he needs to come from Japan and defend that title around the world like Kenny Omega does. The problem with Kota Ibushi has never been a lack of ability, it’s been a lack of imagination.

On Ibushi and Omega reuniting: