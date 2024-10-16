Don Callis has worked for nearly every major wrestling promotion in the world – except for WCW.

During a recent appearance on “The Mark Madden Show,” the AEW talent revealed that he had an offer on the table to join WCW as a broadcaster in 2001. Had Eric Bischoff been able to purchase the company, Callis would have become the new color commentator on WCW Monday Nitro.

Callis stated, “I’ve worked for every wrestling promotion, major wrestling promotion in the world, except for WCW, where I actually had an offer on the table to go in, had (Eric) Bischoff bought it. It was to be color [commentator] on Nitro. I wasn’t going to reference [the fact that I was replacing you].”

Bully Ray has compared the ending of a match at AEW WrestleDream 2024 to the iconic Star Wars sequel, The Empire Strikes Back.

The ending of the match featuring HOOK, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy overlooking The Blackpool Combat Club left him with vibes from the final image the fans of The Empire Strikes Back saw.

Ray said, “One of the last shots we saw, if not the last shot, was of Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy, and Hook. What we got on Saturday night from WrestleDream was The Empire Strikes Back. At the end of The Empire Strikes Back, the heels are up and the heels are up strong. But they leave you [with] a hint of hope.”