Don Callis Hints At A Karl Anderson Appearance In IMPACT

IMPACT Wrestling released a short-clip of their Aftershock series featuring Executive VP and color commentator Don Callis, where Callis hinted that former WWE superstar Karl Anderson would soon be making a cameo for the promotion. Reports have been circulating for weeks that Anderson and his fellow Good Brother Luke Gallows were close to finalizing a deal with IMPACT, and could be showing up at the July 18th Slammiversary pay per view.
In the clip below Callis jokes about the size of the mosquitoes in Georgia. He says, “Big mosquitoes Jimmy (Jacobs), you literally need a machine gun to take care of these mosquitoes.”
👀#IMPACTAfterShock pic.twitter.com/tbk9NhlcsI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 13, 2020
While Callis never directly mentioned Anderson by name, his moniker as the “Machine Gun” is well known in the pro-wrestling circuit. The IMPACT Twitter added more speculation by tweeting out the video along with bulging eye emojis, as if to say this is important.
