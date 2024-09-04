Maple Leaf Pro continues to come together.

As noted, former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore is relaunching his Canadian-based promotion, with their big “Forged In Excellence” two-night event scheduled for October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Previously announced was Mauro Ranallo as the commentator for the promotion. In the latest update, Ranallo’s on-air commentary partner, current AEW performer Don Callis, was announced.

Featured below is the complete press release that was sent out on Wednesday with all of the details.

DON CALLIS JOINS MAPLE LEAF PRO

CALLIS JOINS MAURO RANALLO ON MIC DUTY FOR OCTOBER 19 & 20 EVENTS MAPLE LEAF PRO ALSO ANNOUNCES AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTION TEAM

ONTARIO, CANADA – September 4, 2024 – The resurgent MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling promotion has filled its color commentator seat with none other than Don Callis.

Known and reviled by fans as Cyrus the Virus in ECW, The Jackal in WWE, and as himself in TNA and AEW, Callis’s mic skills and switchblade wit have made him one of the most dynamic personalities in pro wrestling’s modern era.

“We mean it when we say MAPLE LEAF PRO will be Forged In Excellence,” said Scott D’Amore, MAPLE LEAF PRO President. “Just as our two-night Pay-Per-View event on October 19 and 20 will feature the likes of ‘The Maharaja’ Raj Dhesi, Josh Alexander, and Speedball Mike Bailey in the ring, our commentary team will also be the best in class with Mauro Ranallo now joined by Don Callis.

“All that on-air talent will be supported by a production truck full of award winners and a who’s who of pro-wrestling live event production.”

Directing MAPLE LEAF PRO: Forged In Excellence will be Timothy J. Walbert, who has over four decades of live event experience, notably directing WrestleMania and many other massive events during eight years with WWE. Walbert has also directed entertainment juggernauts as varied as the NFL, MLB, and musical acts including Eminem and KISS. Walbert’s directorial vision has crafted the styles of TNA Wrestling and more recently AEW.

The creative force behind MAPLE LEAF PRO’s on-air branding and production is Kevin M. Sullivan, the Emmy and Promax-winning visionary who has already made significant contributions to TNA Wrestling, All-Elite Wrestling, and WWE. Sullivan’s talents have also

shaped the brand identities of a client list that includes NBC Universal, Warner Brothers Discovery, and Fox Sports.

Rounding out an all-star team is Keith Mitchell, the renowned executive producer who has five decades of experience in professional wrestling. Mitchell’s dynamic approach was key to World Class Championship Wrestling’s international success in the 80s, WCW’s record ratings in the 90s, and TNA’s growth in the 2000s. More recently, his strategic vision helped AEW’s rapid ascension as a leading force in the industry.

MAPLE LEAF PRO is still over a month away from its triumphant return, yet it has made international news with the signing of major talent as well as being a founding member of the international Pro-Wrestling Alliance along with Qatar Pro Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling.

Both nights of MAPLE LEAF PRO: Forged in Excellence will be broadcast live on TrillerTV, ensuring fans around the world can witness the return of this historic promotion.

Event: MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling – Forged In Excellence

Featuring: The Maharaja Raj Dhesi – former WWE Champion, 2x TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division great Speedball Mike Bailey, Gisele Shaw, New Japan’s KUSHIDA, AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita, and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Dates: Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20

TrillerTV: https://snip.ly/BLPFIE

Location: St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Tickets: On sale now at mlpwrestling.com

Follow MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling on social media:

Twitter: @MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

Facebook: facebook.com/MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

Instagram: @MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

YouTube: youtube.com/MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

Website: mlpwrestling.com

Email: [email protected]

About MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling is the revival of the iconic Maple Leaf Wrestling brand, a cornerstone of professional wrestling for almost a century. Under the leadership of renowned promoter Scott D’Amore, MLP honors the legacy of legendary wrestlers like Lou Thesz, Bruno Sammartino, and Ric Flair while featuring modern-day stars from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW, and beyond.

Based in Ontario, Canada, MAPLE LEAF PRO builds on a legacy of greatness to shape the future of professional wrestling. For more information, visit mlpwrestling.com and follow us on social media.