– Don Callis gave Lexy Nair a “scoop” at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday night. During a backstage interview at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. during the show, Callis spoke about The Don Callis Family now having gold with Will Ospreay capturing the AEW International Championship. He also spoke about being impressed with Orange Cassidy’s performance in victory over Trent Beretta, and claimed he would be offering a contract for The Don Callis Family at AEW Dynamite on TBS this coming Wednesday night.

– “The CEO” Mercedes Mone was given the grand entrance for her AEW in-ring debut for her TBS Women’s Championship opportunity against Willow Nightingale at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024. She had a special intro video play leading into her entrance, which was accompanied by Vegas-style dancers and drummers.