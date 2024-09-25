Don Callis has made a bold prediction for a triple victory for The Don Callis Family tonight at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Ahead of tonight’s big annual Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, the leader of The Don Callis Family spoke in a pre-show digital exclusive released via AEW’s various social media channels.

In the video, Callis made a bold prediction that tonight will be a triple victory for The Don Callis Family, as he predicts Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will defeat and dethrone AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks, capture the titles, and lock “The Aerial Assassin” back into The Don Callis Family.

Additionally, Callis spoke about Nicholas and Matthew Jackson being “two people [he has] hated for eight long years,” and that he always told him “I play the long game.”

Callis then stated, “And the long game ends tonight.”

From there, Callis stated his prediction outright and made it clear it is something he wants more than anything else he has ever desired in the sport of professional wrestling.

“My prediction is at the end of the night, myself, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher will be looking down at The Young Bucks, who are broken …who we broke…and will hold the gold,” Callis stated. “And I will say, ‘What goes around comes around,’ and The Don Callis Family will never be stronger. I have never wanted anything in pro wrestling as much as I want this tonight.”

Callis then concluded by stating, “This isn’t the end, this is just the beginning, as we continue to take whatever we want, and this company lies under my boot.”

