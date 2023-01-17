AEW recently released a video of Don Callis approaching rising superstar Konosuke Takeshita backstage and giving him some advice. The digital content ended with Callis offering Takeshita his card, an indication that he hopes to be a manager for him at some point in the future. Check it out below.

"Your problem's not talent; your problem is that you need help." @TheDonCallis lays out an enticing offer for @Takesoup; will Takeshita accept?

Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!

▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/QDp7Xbgwnw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023

AEW superstar and TNT champion Darby Allin took to Twitter and shared a photo with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. Allin also plugged that he will be a guest on Hawk’s podcast entitled Hawk vs. Wolf podcast. Check it out below.