Don Callis has been seen regularly on AEW and IMPACT programming as the right hand man to current double world champion, Kenny Omega. However, a new report indicates that Callis may no longer have the same backstage position he previously held with IMPACT.

According to Fightful Select, Callis is no longer listed as an Executive VP on the Anthem Entertainment website, the parent company of IMPACT. This was first noted by TNAIW. Talent in the promotion speculate that his role has changed or “is changing significantly,” but that he will continue to appear as an on-screen persona.

The report adds that Callis, who has been the EVP since 2017, has had his duties with IMPACT reduced and head executive Scott D’Amore is leading the charge backstage.

