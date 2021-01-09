During an interview with talkSPORT, Don Callis discussed a potential showdown between Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. Here’s what he had to say:

Kota was a good friend of Kenny’s at one point. We included Kota in the Kenny Omega documentary when we put that together which is something not a lot of people know. I think Kota Ibushi a great wrestler. Kenny Omega is still the best wrestler in the world and number two isn’t close. Whether it’s Rich Swann or Kota Ibushi, you’re getting in the ring with Kenny Omega, a generational, once in a lifetime performer. What makes Kenny great isn’t just the athleticism, it’s his next level thinking. Kota Ibushi thinks in the IWGP bubble. It’s all he knows and all he’s ever known. In order for Kota Ibushi to truly evolve into the Kota Ibushi he can be, he Kota needs to get on an airplane and he needs to come from Japan and defend that title around the world like Kenny Omega does.

The problem with Kota Ibushi has never been a lack of ability, it’s been a lack of imagination. But Kota is very much like the wrestling fans we spoke about, he has a limited world view. And while he has been a great friend of Kenny’s in the past, the reality is, sometimes as we move through our lives we have to shed friends like we shed dead skin cells. What once worked in a friendship or relationship no longer works for us, so we move on. A lot of people would love to see Kenny and Kota Ibushi reunite, but that’s very small-minded thinking and it is what it is – people get excited about their dream matches.