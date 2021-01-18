During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Don Callis spoke on the comparisons between he and Paul Heyman. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s probably been 3. Kenny’s uncle, the Golden Sheik, for sure. Bad News Allen who kind of took on my training after the Sheik moved on. And then Paul Heyman in ECW. I’ve been happy for Paul that he’s had the success that he’s had because he’s a very talented and hard-working guy. He did a lot for me. There have been people now that have been comparing us, and I think it’s an unfair comparison for Paul because Paul is a tremendous wrestling performer, a character on a television show. He does a wonderful job of that. I’m not a character. I am the essence of who I am and what I do is done at a much higher level than what characters like Paul, with all due respect, can do.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.