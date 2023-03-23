Don Callis comments on Kenny Omega’s latest in-ring classic.

As noted, Omega took to Twitter to react to his huge victory over lucha-libre superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo on last night’s AEW Dynamite, where he thanked AAA for allowing the Mega Champion to take the booking. You can read about that here.

However, there is still drama amongst The Elite that has Omega’s distracted from his triumph. The Young Bucks and Adam “Hangman” Page appear to be making amends, but Omega isn’t fully convinced that his old rival doesn’t hold any grudges. Things became more complicated when the Blackpool Combat Club jumped The Bucks at the start of last night’s Dynamite that sent the brothers to the hospital. Callis convinced Omega to say back while Page accompanied the Bucks in the ambulance.

Page would return to help Omega fight off the Blackpool Combat Club, who jumped former world champion shortly after his win over Vikingo. As Omega was down Callis fell hard on the mat and pointed to Page as the culprit who pushed him. This angered Omega, who fled the ring as Page was trying to explain himself.

Callis has since tweeted about Omega’s huge victory, saying that it was one of the best singles matches of 2023, only behind Omega’s other singles match, his victory over Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. He then tells fans to pray for the Bucks, and that his leg is feeling better after Page “pushed” him.

Only March and the God of Pro Wrestling @KennyOmegamanX already has had the two best singles matches of 2023. We are back. For those who were concerned, My knee is a little stiff but better. Prayers for the Bucks.