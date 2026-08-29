Don Callis is expecting something special when Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay collide at AEW All In: London.

Omega will challenge Ospreay for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium this weekend, adding another chapter to the history between two men Callis knows particularly well. Callis previously managed Omega for years and also briefly had Ospreay as a member of the Don Callis Family.

Speaking with TMZ Sports ahead of All In (see video below), Callis discussed the pressure Ospreay will be facing while defending the title in his home country, while arguing that Omega is entering the match in a much different place mentally than he has been in recent years.

“I put my talent under pressure all the time. People say, ‘oh, there’s people in Don Callis family fighting. That’s by design. That’s pressure. That’s testing talent. Will Ospreay is going to be tested. His mental focus is going to be tested. He’s like, ‘oh, home field advantage.’ The pressure on Will Ospreay to be in Wembley Stadium, not going up against the Kenny Omega from two years ago or a year ago or six months ago.”

According to Callis, the version of Omega heading into Wembley is one Ospreay hasn’t encountered before.

“This is a Kenny Omega that Will Ospreay has not experienced. This is a Kenny Omega who is mentally at peace. Kenny Omega is in a zen state right now where he is just making everything he wants to happen, happen. Athletically, he’s still Kenny Omega, but mentally he’s channeling a little inner Don Callis, so I think this is just going to be probably the most incredible wrestling match that anybody’s ever seen.”

Callis believes the stakes surrounding the AEW World Championship match could help elevate it beyond what Omega and Ospreay are capable of producing physically.

“Not just for the physicality of it, but for what’s on the line for both Kenny and Will Ospreay and will specifically. So I’m not picking a winner. Kind of think I know who’s going to win, but I am going to watch because whoever loses, it’s going to make me very happy.”

Omega and Ospreay have previously met twice in singles competition, splitting their first two encounters. Omega defeated Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023, while Ospreay evened the score by defeating Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later that year.

Their rubber match will now take place on one of AEW’s biggest stages, with Ospreay’s AEW World Championship on the line at All In: London.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.