Don Callis reportedly suffered a legitimate injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Dynamite saw Callis approach Adam Page in a backstage angle to apologize for last week’s phantom bump as Page tried to save IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega from an attack by The Blackpool Combat Club following his non-title main event win over AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Callis interrupted Page’s backstage interview with Alex Marvez, and apologized for falling down last week. Callis offered his hand for a shake, right as The BCC ran in and attacked Page. Jon Moxley delivered a forearm that hit Callis, busting him open and laying him out.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Callis was legitimately injured in the backstage segment on Dynamite. Callis reportedly struck his head while going down from the Moxley punch, and was busted open the hard-way.

The announcers later mentioned Callis being checked out backstage and that was said to be 100% legitimate as he was “absolutely dinged up,” according to the report.

Callis did not appear at the post-Dynamite Rampage tapings for Konosuke Takeshita’s opening match against Sammy Guevara, as he has been doing in recent months. Callis also did not appear on Dynamite for Omega’s successful title defense over Jeff Cobb, which happened right after the backstage attack angle. After the match, Bryan Danielson attacked Omega while his BCC stablemates held security off.

Callis has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can see footage from the aforementioned Dynamite segment below:

