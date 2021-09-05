Don West shared some wonderful news on Saturday as his cancer is in remission.

In June, West announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and he would begin treatment. He shared this update on Twitter:

“I want to give everyone an update. After 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation my cancer is now in remission Thank you for everyone’s prayers because they truly worked I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love.”