Fans have just a few more hours to donate to the GoFundMe campaign for former TNA announcer Don West, and to have the donation matched by Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

For those who missed it, D’Amore announced this past Sunday that he will be matching any donations to West’s campaign, dollar for dollar, from last Sunday until tonight at midnight ET.

“Folks, @IMPACTWRESTLING⁩ OG ⁦@DonWestDeals⁩ is one of the best humans to ever walk this planet. Let’s rally around DW! Any donations made by midnight EST Friday will be matched dollar for dollar,” D’Amore wrote.

D’Amore made his pledge when West’s campaign, which has been running since June 2021 and was created by West’s sister-in-law, was at $34,776. As of this writing, the campaign is now at $47,215 of a $40,000 goal, and D’Amore still has to make his donation, which should make the total increase in a significant way. You can find the campaign and make your donation at this link.

Some of the top donations include Vasquez LLC at $5,225; David White at $5,000; Ryan Barkan of PW Tees at $4,115; Lorrie Bradley at $1,500; Kevin Owens at $1,000; Cody Rhodes at $1,000; Mike Tenay at $500; Jim Cornette at $500; Brian Last at $500; Max Caster at $500; Court Bauer at $400; Matt Cardona at $250; Vince Russo at $200, and so on. Many of the donations were made several months ago, like Rhodes’ donation made around 11 months ago, but a lot more have been made in recent months, like Owens’ donation made 5 days ago.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed back in June 2021 that West had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma, and that he would be undergoing treatment immediately. West then announced in September that the cancer was in remission following 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 radiation treatments. West was looking forward to getting back to his radio job at NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, where he hosts “The Don West Show” from 2-5pm each weekday. On behalf of West, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett then announced on December 29 that West was hospitalized as he had to fight cancer a second time. West took to Twitter back in late January of this year and provided an update, noting that his cancer returned and he was undergoing chemotherapy. West noted then that his recovery was on track with a clean bill of health after 3 months, but he began having symptoms and the brain tumors returned. He began his second round of chemotherapy with more aggressive and arduous treatments at that time.

In an update, West recently had another setback as his fight against cancer continued. It was reported at the end of May, by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that West provided an update and said there had been plans to undergo a stem cell treatment as a part of the battle against brain lymphoma, but the tumor was now twice the size it had been. This led to doctors deciding that they had to cancel the stem cell treatment. West was then scheduled to start a new, different treatment during the this week some time. D’Amore made his tweet several hours later, promising to match GoFundMe donations dollar for dollar.

West tweeted on May 29 and confirmed that the tumor had doubled in size, forcing him into experimental treatment.

“Thank you so much for your support and donations. The tumor has doubled in size causing experimental treatment. Thanks Scott and Mike for reaching out. Bless you all,” West wrote in the May 29 tweet, referring to D’Amore and Johnson it appears.

You can continue to donate to West after tonight, but D’Amore will be matching donations until midnight EST. You can find West’s GoFundMe campaign at this link.

West worked commentary for TNA from 2002-2012, and then returned in 2017 to work in the merchandise department. He also did guest commentary at Impact’s 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

You can see the related tweets from D'Amore below, along with the recent West tweet:

Still time to make a difference and to let one of the all time greats know how much he means to all of us.

If you love Don West, show him!

If you dislike me, like @TheJimCornette says, lets bankrupt me! https://t.co/ZDhiJUMLBC — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) June 3, 2022

Thank you so much for your support and donations. The tumor has doubled in size causing experimental treatment. Thanks Scott and Mike for reaching out. Bless you all — Don West (@DonWestDeals) May 29, 2022

