Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer Don West has passed away at the age of 59.

West’s former colleague and longtime friend Mike Tenay took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the passing following his battle with brain cancer.

“Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera,” Tenay wrote.

West announced in June 2021 that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. He announced that the cancer was in remission that September, but began a second battle with cancer in December 2021. West then announced in January 2022 that the cancer had returned, and this past summer West had another setback as the fight continued. At one point there were plans to undergo a stem cell treatment as a part of the battle against the brain lymphoma, but the tumor doubled in size. This led to doctors deciding that they had to cancel the stem cell treatment. West was then scheduled to start a new, different treatment in June.

Following a successful sales career that included a run with the Home Shopping Network, West began working with TNA in 2002. He did commentary and later oversaw the company’s merchandise and sales department. West hosted a daily mid-day sports talk show on SportsRadio 560 WNSR AM in Nashville from 2001-2008, and most recently worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, where he hosted The Don West Show. West returned to work for Impact’s merchandise department in January 2017, and made a special return to the announce table at Slammiversary 2017.

Don and his wife Terri West were married in 1992.

Below is the full tweet from Tenay:

