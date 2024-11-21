More trouble is brewing for President-elect Donald Trump, as one of his picks for his transition team and nominee to lead the Department of Education is currently facing a sexual abuse lawsuit. That person is none other than former WWE CEO Linda McMahon.

According to multiple reports, Donald Trump’s transition team wasn’t aware of a sexual abuse lawsuit involving Linda McMahon prior to nominating her for his cabinet.

McMahon, who has been nominated to the Department of Education under Trump, has no background whatsoever as an educator.

B.J. Bethel is reporting that nobody on Trump’s team knew that McMahon’s name is tied to the Ring Boy lawsuit. He wrote,

“Those working for the Trump election team say incoming administration wasn’t aware of ring boy lawsuit when Linda McMahon was nominated to head DOE. Just she had been separated from Vince for a decade in a half, which was common knowledge throughout wrestling.

“It wasn’t common knowledge within Republican circles nationally or the Trump campaign. She had been picked personally by Trump and there was no usual vetting process.

“I asked if this could lead to Linda McMahon’s nomination being pulled. They weren’t sure. Some in the party were shocked at depth of issues in company under her leadership. But said Linda is friends with Trump and it would be his decision.”

The “Ring Boy” lawsuit alleges that Mel Phillips abused minors and Linda and Vince McMahon were well aware that this was taking place. Despite this, they did nothing about it.

The lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO Group Holdings.

Donald Trump himself was found liable for sexual assault earlier this year. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

Trump’s Attorney General pick Matt Gaetz is also facing sexual relations with a minor. Earlier today, he pulled out of the nomination to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Laura Brevetti, an attorney for Linda McMahon, called the allegations false. She said,

“This civil lawsuit based upon thirty-plus year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations and misrepresentations regarding Linda McMahon. Ms. McMahon will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and without doubt ultimately succeed.”

Brevetti also confirmed to CNN that Vince and Linda “are separated” and have been “apart for some time.”

Jessica Rosenberg, an attorney for Vince McMahon, did not respond to a request for comment.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.