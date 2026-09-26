WWE Hall of Famer Kane spent part of his Saturday alongside President Donald Trump.

Trump was in attendance at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 26 for the highly anticipated college football matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns.

Glenn Jacobs, better known to wrestling fans as Kane, was among those with Trump during the game. Jacobs, who previously served as mayor of Knox County, shared a photo of the two sitting together at Neyland Stadium.

“Saturdays in Neyland are better when you get to watch the Vols with Donald J. Trump!” Jacobs wrote.

Trump’s attendance at the game had been announced ahead of time, with the University of Tennessee advising fans to expect increased security measures around Neyland Stadium.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty was also among the political figures in Knoxville for Saturday’s game.