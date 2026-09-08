WWE Hall of Famer Kane may be finished as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but Glenn Jacobs’ political career could be far from over.

Jacobs is reportedly among the names being discussed as a potential successor to U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn should Blackburn win Tennessee’s gubernatorial election in November.

Axios reports that Jacobs is viewed as a prominent possibility for the Senate appointment. Blackburn has said she intends to appoint her own replacement if she wins the governor’s race and leaves the Senate to take office as governor.

Jacobs recently wrapped up eight years as mayor of Knox County after reaching the county’s two-term limit. When asked by WATE about his political future, Jacobs indicated that several factors would have to be considered before pursuing another office.

“When asked about his political future, Jacobs said he would have to consider whether or not it would be the right decision for his family,” WATE reported. “He added that running Knox County is a big job, and he would have to consider if he has the right skill set to run for statewide office and represent all 95 counties in Tennessee.”

Jacobs had previously been floated as a potential candidate for governor but ultimately stayed out of the race and backed Blackburn.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, who served as Knox County mayor before Jacobs, is another name that has been linked to Blackburn’s Senate seat.

Jacobs could also potentially have support from WWE Hall of Famer and President Donald Trump. In May, Trump publicly praised Jacobs and suggested that his political career has room to grow.

“Glenn Jacobs has a BIG political future in Tennessee – A great guy!!!” Trump wrote (see post below).

There is no indication that a decision on Blackburn’s potential successor has been made. Her campaign told Axios there would be “no discussions” regarding an appointment until the appropriate time.

If Blackburn wins the governor’s race and her appointed successor takes over the Senate seat, that person would serve untill a statewide election in 2028. The winner of that election would serve the remainder of Blackburn’s current Senate term, which runs through 2030.