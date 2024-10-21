Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sat down for an in-depth, one-on-one interview with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker on the latest episode of his podcast.

During the discussion on the Six Feet Under podcast, Trump spoke about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reaching out to him after the assassination attempt on his life at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally a few months ago.

While telling the story, Trump stated that The Rock reached out to UFC President Dana White to get his phone number to contact him.

Trump spoke about the phone conversation he had with “The Final Boss,” and claimed Rock considered what he did is “sort of incredible,” and that “he considered it bravery.”

Watch the complete episode of the “Six Feet Under” podcast featuring The Undertaker’s exclusive sit-down interview with Donald Trump via the YouTube player embedded below.