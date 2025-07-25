Another interesting update has surfaced regarding the ongoing Janel Grant legal situation.

Dr. Carlon Colker has hired high-profile attorney Alejandro Brito, best known for previously representing current U.S. President Donald Trump in his defamation lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and News Corp, for his ongoing legal battle with Janel Grant.

Colker and Peak Wellness Inc. are suing Grant’s legal team for defamation, accusing them of falsely linking him to unethical medical practices related to Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Grant claims she was sent to Peak Wellness over 60 times between 2019 and 2022 and was given unidentified treatments.

Colker denies any wrongdoing.

(H/T: Brandon Thurston & WrestleNomics.com)