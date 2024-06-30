Feast your eyes on the first post-WWE appearance of Donovan Dijak.

The former WWE NXT Superstar made his first post-WWE appearance in a surprise unadvertised debut at the Blitzkrieg Pro event on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

After interrupting CPA’s celebration and laying him out with his Feast Your Eyes finisher, the former WWE NXT Superstar took to the microphone and addressed the live crowd, vowing he will show up wherever he wants and take whatever he wants.

Donovan Dijak! pic.twitter.com/DbhYtfGpTo — Watch Wrestling with Mike Wellman (@WWrestlingPod) June 30, 2024