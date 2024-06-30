Donovan Dijak is ready to deliver something “really, really fu**ing special” now that he is done with WWE.

As noted, Dijak made his first post-WWE appearance at Blitzkrieg Pro on 6/29, taking out CPA with his Feast Your Eyes finisher and grabbing the microphone for a promo.

In his first promo since his abrupt departure from WWE earlier this week, Dijak stated the following:

“Last night, I didn’t have any plans of coming here. Last night, I still worked for WWE. Not any fu**ing more. I saw something I wanted, and I came and I fu**ing took it. You guys are in store for something really, really fu**ing special. Because from now on, if I want to do something, I fu**ing do it. I don’t give a sh*t what state, I don’t give a sh*t what country, what promotion. I’m going to go wherever the hell I want, whenever the hell I want, and take whatever the f**k I want.”

He continued, “So if you got some glasses on, take them off, open your eyes, take a good look, because this is exactly what the world of professional wrestling has in store for them for the ever seen future. This is a place, for those of you who’ve been around here for a long time, this is the place that I made my name. So not only am I going to come and take whatever I want, but I’m going to give it all back to you. So line up, get in line, I’m going to be here all fu**ing night to meet every single one of you, to shake every one of your hands, and thank you for being here for me, for being here for them, and for being here for everyone and you can feast your fu**ing eyes on me.”

Dijak has also been announced for the Prestige Wrestling: Roseland 9 show this September in Portland, OR.

Check out Donovan Dijak’s complete promo from the Blitzkrieg Pro show on June 29 via the X post embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.