Donovan Dijak believes signing with WWE after his first tryout would have produced a very different version of him, and he credits the independent circuit with giving him room to experiment. During the same In The Weeds interview with Jeremy Lambert and Kate Elizabeth, Dijak also detailed the unusual experience of wrestling on a floating ring at BZW WaterMania.

Dijak said his first WWE tryout came less than a year after he began training, long before he had settled into the high-flying style that separated him from other wrestlers his size.

“It certainly was unique for me, and I had my first WWE tryout in 2013, which was maybe seven or eight months after I started training. So it was incredibly early in my career. If I had been signed right then, there’s no doubt in my mind that I’d be a completely different professional wrestler, right? Because when you go there, they’re a little more reserved, right? I almost don’t want to put it on the trainers, because if I had decided in the Performance Center, I guess at that time it would have been FCW and then it would have turned into the Performance Center. If I had decided that I wanted to do all sorts of cool high-flying stuff, like they might have discouraged it or whatever, but ultimately if you want to do it, you’re going to do it.”

He said failure carried fewer consequences while he was still finding himself on independent shows.

“If you try and fail under the WWE umbrella, your job’s on the line. I didn’t have a job to be on the line. So I was, I was failing left and right, and it was like, whatever, I don’t care. You know, what are you not going to give me my hot dog? Like, I don’t—it doesn’t matter, you know?”

Dijak then explained how a social-media post first introduced him to the floating-ring concept and eventually led BZW to contact him.

“This actually all started with the illustrious Sean Ross Sapp. Last year he—I don’t know where he got it—but he sent out like a screen cap from a ring floating in a lake that’s tipping over. I’m scrolling my feed or whatever, and whenever you scroll your feed, you’re like, AI, AI, AI, AI, and I scrolled by his, and I was like, AI, and then I was like, wait, that was Sean, so I went back to it, and I was like, ‘What on earth is this?’ So I think I quote tweeted, I said, ‘For the love of God, please tell me this is not AI,’ and then a bunch of people in the comments linked me to an actual video of it happening, and it appeared to not be AI generated, which I was just flabbergasted about. Eventually a company that is either associated with it or—I don’t know what the exact connection is—but BZW basically hit me up and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing a floating ring pool at some point. Would you like to be part of it?’ I said, ‘Yes, absolutely I would,’ and that was like a year ago.”

After a conflicting booking fell through, Dijak rearranged his travel and joined the WaterMania card in Paris. Once he stepped onto the ring, he learned how differently it moved compared with a standard setup.

“Oh, well, into the water yes, on the ring no. Maybe the worst bumps on the ring itself, but yeah, like, I didn’t have high expectations going into this. So we walked through. It was out there for probably an hour or so before the doors opened and everybody kind of got in, and you can feel it. It’s wobbling and it’s teetering. If you get too many people on one side, it starts to kind of sink in that direction. Things that we take for granted in terms of the stability of the ring aren’t necessarily there. When you’re pushing off, there’s an action of like this—you sink and you don’t get as much push or as much lift as you’re looking for. Ultimately, the guy I was working with was great. He was excellent. He was very easy to work with, and he understood what was happening in terms of this particular situation. So we called a lot of stuff and basically said put a big asterisk next to all of it and said if it’s safe. Out of that list of things that we said we would do, we probably axed about like half of it because it was not safe.”

The slick surface remained the biggest concern throughout the match.

“Slippage was probably our number one concern. But thankfully, there were no catastrophic slips. So I’m very thankful about that.”

Dijak previously spoke with WrestlingHeadlines about his WWE run, MLW and the lessons he learned from Shawn Michaels.

Source: In The Weeds; quotation transcription via Fightful.