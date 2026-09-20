Dorian Roldán is teasing a major announcement following AAA Triplemanía 34.

Backstage interviews from the event aired during the September 19 episode of AAA on FOX, including comments from Roldán about several developments coming out of Triplemanía.

Roldán reiterated that he will induct his mother, Marisela Peña, into the AAA Hall of Fame at Héroes Inmortales on October 24 in Mexico City.

He also addressed the controversial finish to the AAA Mega Championship match, which saw AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio make the three-count that resulted in El Grande Americano defeating Dominik Mysterio to capture the title.

According to Roldán, AAA is investigating what transpired during the championship match.

Roldán added that a “big announcement” regarding the situation will be made on the October 3 episode of AAA on FOX.