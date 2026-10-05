Dorian Roldán has opened up about the decision to sell Lucha Libre AAA to WWE, revealing that discussions between the two sides actually date back more than 15 years.

During a recent appearance on *Bajo La Piel*, Roldán discussed the philosophy behind the sale and his family’s longstanding ambition to expand AAA and Mexican wrestling internationally.

Roldán pointed to his uncle and AAA founder Antonio Peña’s goal of bringing Mexican wrestling to the entire world, noting that the company made several attempts over the years to expand its reach.

“I think Mexicans, in particular, naturally love their country, but suddenly, they don’t trust Mexican products as much,” Roldán said. “I don’t want to use the word ‘malinchism,’ but we believe we’ll find a better product abroad, and that’s very common.”

Roldán noted that AAA previously partnered with MGM, Robert Rodriguez and others in an effort to grow the promotion internationally, but something always prevented the company from reaching the level it envisioned.

“A few years ago, we had the opportunity to sit down with the folks at WWE,” he continued. “I have many friends who aren’t that into Mexican cinema; they’d rather watch a Hollywood blockbuster. Right now, Hollywood has entered the world of Mexican wrestling.”

Roldán believes WWE can provide AAA with considerably more than just access to its roster, pointing to the company’s production, design and marketing resources as well as its global distribution platforms.

“So you have the world’s largest company taking over a Mexican company and giving us the best talent in the world,” he said. “Not just talent: people from the camera crew, design, and marketing teams. In other words, you have access to the best platforms. Plus, the scale and volume of business they can generate are insane.”

While acknowledging that joining WWE means surrendering some control, Roldán said the larger objective was getting the AAA brand in front of a worldwide audience.

“The reality today is that joining this platform means stepping back a little, because you want your brand to reach the whole world,” he said. “If I ask you who created Coca-Cola, I think you’d have a hard time telling me. The important thing is that my uncle is clearly part of wrestling history, but we wanted to take AAA to the next level, and I think we’re succeeding.”

Roldán then revealed that AAA and WWE have explored doing business together on three separate occasions, with the first discussions taking place all the way back in 2010.

“We had talks with them on three occasions,” Roldán said. “The first was in 2010, before they entered the Mexican market. They were still a family-owned business at the time, and we didn’t reach an agreement.”

Another round of discussions followed the 2017 death of his father, Joaquín Roldán. According to Dorian, that process helped him realize AAA wasn’t structurally prepared at the time to be acquired by a publicly traded U.S. company.

“That was important because I came to understand—and one of the things they told me during the entire ‘due diligence’ process—that the company wasn’t institutionally ready to be sold to a publicly traded company in the United States,” he said.

Roldán subsequently focused on professionalizing and restructuring AAA with the possibility of eventually completing such a transaction in mind.

“I ended up taking the reins of the company; that’s why I’m going back to the academic side of things—how to institutionalize and professionalize the company to prepare it for this process,” he said. “I think that if you have a property or a cartoon, you want Disney to own it because it’s the best platform to elevate it.”

One particularly interesting factor in the eventual sale involved AAA’s longtime rival, CMLL.

Roldán revealed there was a possibility WWE could have purchased CMLL instead, potentially leaving AAA in the position of competing against both its traditional rival and the world’s largest wrestling company.

“There are several reasons for the sale. The first is my uncle’s legacy,” Roldán said. “Second, there was also the possibility that they would buy out the competition (CMLL). If they buy out the competition, having to fight both the competition and them would have been crazy.”

Beyond that possibility, Roldán said he believed WWE’s expansion into Mexico was inevitable regardless of whether AAA became involved.

“Third, they were going to enter Mexico with or without me,” he continued. “They’ve struck a massive global deal with Netflix for a lot of money, which requires them to start expanding into other territories, and they have money to spare. So, do you want to jump on that bandwagon or not?”

Roldán also approached the decision from a straightforward business perspective, arguing that owners shouldn’t allow their emotional attachment to a company to prevent them from selling when the circumstances and valuation are right.

“I believe a business’ ultimate goal is to make money,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors, and one person once told me: ‘Fall in love with money, not with the business, because there are a lot of people who fall in love with the business, and the business has its ups and downs.’”

For Roldán, AAA reaching a strong position and receiving an attractive valuation made the decision fairly simple.

“The point is, if you’re at a great moment, with a high valuation, and you started the business to make money, why wouldn’t you sell it?” he said. “What I’m getting at is that it’s a matter of personal ego.”