Dory Funk Jr. is still among the craziest pro wrestlers in the game.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion competed in a Double Hell Current Explosion Death Match at the FMW-E Terry Funk Memorial & Atsushi Onita 50th Anniversary – Kawasaki Legend 2024 show at Fujitsu Kawasaki Stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan.

At age 83, Dory Funk Jr. teamed with Osamu Nishimura, who at age 52 is no spring chicken himself. To make matters worse, Nishimura is currently going through stage 4 cancer of the tube that runs from the throat to the stomach that has spread to his brain.

During the event, Funk Jr. and Nishimura picked up the win over the team of Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi at just over 13 minutes.

In his last hardcore outing 61 years after his iconic career began back in 1963, Funk Jr. survived being in the middle of multiple explosions in the bout, which took place on Saturday, August 24, 2024 in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

Check out several photos from the 8/24 event below.