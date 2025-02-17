– In addition to the live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, the company will be taping this week’s episode of AEW Collision on February 19 at The Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ.

– Skye Blue, who has been on the sidelines for months recovering from an injury, was with AEW this past weekend for the AEW Grand Slam: Australia and AEW x ROH: Global Wars shows in Brisbane.

– In her latest Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone noted that she was in attendance at the NFL Super Bowl last week after getting an extra ticket from fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland.

– Former WWE artist Rob Schamberger, who has been doing a lot of AEW paintings as of late, has new paintings featuring Cope, The Hurt Syndicate, FTR, Thunder Rosa and Samoa Joe.

– UWN Promoter Dave Marquez released a statement via social media noting he was at the recent AEW Dynamite show in Georgia.