The rivalry between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs is set to get even more violent at AEW Redemption.

Following Jay White’s victory over Clark Connors on the July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite in Nashville, Tennessee, David Finlay stormed the ring and blindsided White with his signature shillelagh. Finlay and The Dogs quickly retreated before the rest of the Bang Bang Gang could get their hands on them.

The attack didn’t sit well with Juice Robinson.

In a backstage promo following the incident, Robinson challenged The Dogs to a Double Chain Match at this Sunday’s inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view.

Based on Robinson’s challenge, the match is expected to see Jay White and Juice Robinson take on David Finlay and Clark Connors in a brutal stipulation bout as the bitter rivalry between the two factions continues to escalate heading into Sunday’s event.

AEW Redemption 2026 takes place this Sunday, July 26, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.