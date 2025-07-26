“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio wants to become “Double Champ Dom.”

Following his surprise appearance at the AAA event on July 25, where he attacked Dragon Lee and El Hijo Del Vikingo after initially hitting the ring with a hood and mask concealing his identity, a big announcement was made.

At the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event on August 16 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, the AAA Mega Championship will be on-the-line in a Fatal 4-Way, with Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano.

On the WWE En Espanol TikTok channel, exclusive backstage footage of Dom-Dom passing through the curtain immediately after his surprise attack was released.